Richmond Freeman blazes victory trail past James River – Midlothian 37-9

Richmond Freeman raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 37-9 win over James River – Midlothian in a Virginia high school football matchup on September 3.

Richmond Freeman remained on top of James River – Midlothian through a scoreless second and third quarters.

Richmond Freeman opened with a 14-3 advantage over James River – Midlothian through the first quarter.

Recently on August 26 , James River – Midlothian squared up on Chesterfield Lloyd C. Bird in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

