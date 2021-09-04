CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, VA

Richmond Freeman blazes victory trail past James River – Midlothian 37-9

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 8 days ago
Richmond Freeman raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 37-9 win over James River – Midlothian in a Virginia high school football matchup on September 3.

Richmond Freeman remained on top of James River – Midlothian through a scoreless second and third quarters.

Richmond Freeman opened with a 14-3 advantage over James River – Midlothian through the first quarter.

Recently on August 26 , James River – Midlothian squared up on Chesterfield Lloyd C. Bird in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Recently on August 26 , James River – Midlothian squared up on Chesterfield Lloyd C. Bird in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

The post Richmond Freeman blazes victory trail past James River – Midlothian 37-9 appeared first on Lede Ai RSS.

Comments / 0

 

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

