Destination, victory: Patrick Henry – Ashland tops Richmond Mills Godwin 47-20

By Citizen Staff
 8 days ago
Patrick Henry – Ashland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-20 win over Richmond Mills Godwin in a Virginia high school football matchup.

Patrick Henry – Ashland’s control showed as it carried a 33-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots’ offense darted to a 21-13 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

The first quarter gave Patrick Henry – Ashland a 14-0 lead over Richmond Mills Godwin.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

