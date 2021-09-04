Bishop LeBlond remains unbeaten with victory over North Andrew

ROSENDALE, Mo. — In a showdown of a state power and the new kids on the block, Bishop LeBlond continued to flip the script.

With a 34-14 victory over North Andrew, the Golden Eagles moved to 2-0 on the season Friday at North Andrew High School, continuing to show signs of strength in the program’s third year in 8-man.

“We’re just really trying to come out here and make a statement. We’re not the team we were, and we’re ready. We’re gonna go on a roll,” Bishop LeBlond junior Landon Gardner said.

After starting out with a Week 1 win for the first time in 8-man football, Bishop LeBlond continued its momentum in Week 2 by rewriting their performances in season’s past.

The Golden Eagles fell to Pattonsburg and North Andrew in the last two seasons to start 0-2.

Now with two wins to start their 2021 campaign and an unbeaten record, Bishop LeBlond head coach Chuck Davis noted his team’s resilience.

“They believed in themselves all along,” Davis said. “We ended last season on a good run, and you’re not supposed to end a year without losing your final game, so it kind of left a bad taste in our mouth so coming out 2-0, it kind of feels like we’re right back on track.”

The Golden Eagles took command early over the Cardinals and never looked back. Gardner got things going with a connection to junior Julio Gann, who scored the 13-yard touchdown reception to lead 8-0 in the first quarter.

The defending state runners-up managed to respond in the second quarter, when North Andrew junior Andrew Goff punched it in on fourth-and-1. With a failed two-point conversion attempt, the Cardinals trailed 8-6.

But the Golden Eagles continued to showcase their offensive prowess. Bishop LeBlond senior Reggie Love scored a 7-yard rushing touchdown to put the Golden Eagles up 16-6 with eight minutes remaining until the half.

Love scored another rushing touchdown right before the break to give the Golden Eagles a commanding 22-6 lead at halftime.

Bishop LeBlond went on to win behind two more touchdowns in the second half and only allowed one score from the Cardinals, securing a 34-14 victory.

“Their quarterback and tailback are just fantastic and defensively they do a real nice job of putting pressure on you,” North Andrew head coach Dwyane Williams said.

The Golden Eagles finished with 262 total yards compared to North Andrew’s 184. Bishop LeBlond had 151 passing yards while the Cardinals only managed three.

With a handful of injured players on the sideline, North Andrew only dressed 13 players for the contest.

Despite the obstacle, Davis said he expected a touch matchup from the Cardinals.

“I knew they were going come out hard and fast and physical, but we did a good job of weathering the storm,” Davis said.

Eyeing to keep their undefeated record in tact, Davis said the Golden Eagles will continue to put in hard work.

“There’s a lot of football left to be played. We got a tough Doniphan West team with a mean quarterback that doesn’t shy away from physicality so this isn’t the end of physical football,” Davis said. “We’ll celebrate it tonight, enjoy it and then it’s back to work.”

Bishop LeBlond hosts Doniphan West at 7 p.m. next Friday.

