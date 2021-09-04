Central home opener thwarted by North Kansas City in 38-0 loss

There sat Stone Wetlaufer, directly on the 25-yard line toward the south end zone of Noyes Field. Central’s junior quarterback spent most of Friday night there.

Not lying at that specific spot, of course, but on his back in the stadium’s damp grass due to North Kansas City’s defensive line pressuring the Indians’ quarterback for the entirety of four quarters, propelling the Hornets to a 38-0 victory over the Indians in Week 2.

“They’re defensive line was pretty quick and strong,” Wetlaufer said in the aftermath of the loss. “We thought we had a good game plan, but we had to adjust, and we didn’t really adjust very well.”

The Hornets (1-1) defensive front presented one of the biggest challenges on Central’s 2021 schedule — consisting of 6-foot-4, 300-pound senior defensive tackle Domonique Orange, who has 20 Division I offers and is a top-five player in the state.

From the Indians’ first offensive possession, the Hornets defensive line made it apparent the impact it was set to have on the game. Central’s defense was stout on the game’s opening drive, though, recovering a fumble before eventually returning it to the 42-yard line.

That drive was halted due to two sacks on Wetlaufer and ended with a blocked punt.

“I feel like we just didn’t really execute our plays,” Wetlaufer said. “We had a really good scheme, but we just couldn’t execute.”

The Hornets capitalized on that blocked punt, as senior quarterback Christopher Johnson found the end zone on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Johnson’s initial touchdown started the onslaught that the Hornets continued until the game’s final whistle, carrying a 22-point lead into halftime.

The third quarter served as a bright spot for the Indians (0-2), though, who were able to hold the Hornets’ run-heavy offense scoreless. That didn’t last long, and NKC was able to muster a 16-point fourth quarter.

“They’ve got some really good football players,” Central’s fourth-year coach Regi Trotter said. “There were things that we did well, but there’s a talent gap, quite honestly.”

And despite the 38-point loss, Trotter knows his team can find success by the end of the season. The Indians showed they could at certain points during the game.

There were, on multiple occasions, times when Wetlaufer orchestrated an effective drive. The problem, Trotter said, was that the Indians weren’t able to finish when the opportunity presented itself.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Trotter said of Central’s offensive woes. “You work so hard every day, and to not get paid at the end of the week is really, really disheartening. We’ll eventually get there — I just want it now, you know? I just want it now.”

The loss leaves the Indians to prepare for a Week 3 matchup with Belton, a matchup in which they’ll try to capture their first win of the season. It won’t be easy, Trotter said, but he doesn’t need it to be easy — he just needs the Indians to have a chance.

