CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Son of late Houston rapper Big T shot during fight, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38x7FS_0bmORHdi00

HOUSTON — The son of late Houston rapper Big T is in intensive care after he was shot Thursday night, authorities said.

Jason Grays, 27, was injured after what police believe was a fight over a parking spot at an apartment complex, KTRK reported.

Big T, whose real name was Terence Prejean, sang the chorus on Lil’ Troy’s 1999 hit, “Wanna Be a Baller,” the television station reported.

Prejean died on May 8, 2018, of an apparent heart attack, Billboard reported. He was 52.

According to the Houston Police Department, Grays and an unidentified man got into a fight at the apartment complex late Thursday, KTRK reported.

Police said Grays allegedly punched the man in the face, the television station reported. The man went into an apartment and emerged with a handgun and began shooting, police said.

According to investigators, one of the bullets hit Grays in the face. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Prejean’s widow, Melanie Bryant, told KTRK she had not been able to see her son since he was injured.

”It’s senseless,” Bryant told the television station.

Police said they know who the suspect is, but no one had been arrested as of Friday night, KTRK reported.

“We have his name. We’re looking for him now,” Houston Police Department Lt. Emanuel Pavel told the television station. “We got his phone number. We’re trying to get him to turn himself in.”

Grays’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Rapper#Police#Shooting#Troy#Ktrk#Grays#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Houston, TXABC13 Houston

Teen, 19, pour gasoline on couple and set them on fire, killing the husband

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have identified the woman they believe went into a Kingwood home, threw gasoline on the couple inside, and then set them on fire. Emma Presler, 19, is charged with murder. She was also charged with murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman with cerebral palsy last year.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Memphis Rapper YNC Capo Shot and Killed in Possible Carjacking

According to a report from Revolt Magazine, up and coming Memphis rapper YNC Capo was shot and killed over the weekend. According to the tributes from friends, Capo, whose real name is Malik Gibson, was shot and killed, but his cause of death has not been confirmed by law enforcement. Capo was 20 years old. According to a report posted by a family member on Facebook, Capo was killed for his car, which was a 2021 Infiniti Q60 Sport.
CelebritiesLexington Herald-Leader

Model with 2.3 million Instagram fans dies in possible murder-suicide, Texas cops say

UPDATE: Richmond, Texas, police identified the man found dead with Janae Gagnier as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto on Monday evening, according to KTRK. ORIGINAL STORY: A popular social media model was discovered dead in her Richmond apartment in an apparent murder-suicide, Texas authorities said. According to multiple media outlets, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy