Waunakee, WI

Waunakee overpowers Parker in Badger Large Conference opener

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

Warrior Stadium has turned into a house of horrors for Janesville Parker's football team.

For the second straight season, the Vikings went on the road to Waunakee and were blown out.

Friday night in the Badger Large Conference-opener, the Warriors rolled up over 500 yards of offense en route to a 56-6 win. The second half was played with a running clock because of the Waunakee's 43-point halftime lead.

Parker was limited to -58 yards rushing and finished with only 114 yards of total offense.

"They just wore us down," Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. "They're big up front, and we didn't make the adjustments we needed to.

"We tried to simulate their up-tempo offense in practice, but you just can't do it because of how well they run it and execute it. I think some of our younger players got caught up in that."

Sophomore wideout JJ Douglas scored Parker's only touchdown on a 21-yard pass from Gavyn Novak. The junior quarterback finished with 172 yards passing.

Waunakee, which is ranked No. 1 in the state in Division 2, had 242 yards rushing and 260 yards passing.

Despite the lopsided loss, Kreger remains upbeat about his young team.

"We've broken down the season into third's," Kreger said. "We went 1-2 the first third, and now we enter the middle third. Our goal is to go at least 2-1 in each one, which would put us at 5-4 for the season."

Parker (1-2, 0-1) hosts Oregon (1-2, 0-1) next Friday at Monterey Stadium.

WAUNAKEE 56, PARKER 6

Janesville Parker;0;0;6;0--6

Waunakee;15;28;0;13--56

Scoring summary: W--Casey Marionneaux 10 run (Aidan Driscoll kick). W--Michael Gnorski 4 run (Kaden Hooker pass from Shea DuCharme). W--Peter James 14 pass from Garett Lenzendorf (Driscoll kick). W--Andrew Keller 26 pass from Lenzendorf (Driscoll kick). W--Marionneaux 5 run (Driscoll kick). W--Marionneaux 6 run (Driscoll kick). P--JJ Douglas 21 pass from Gavyn Novak (kick failed). W--David Emerich 32 pass from Shea DuCharme (Austin DeAmicis kick). W--Cody Nelson 10 run (kick failed).

Statistics: First downs--P 7, W 26. Rushes--P 16-minus 58, W 43-242. Yards passing--P 172, W 260. Passes--P 31-21-0, W 21-18-0. Fumbles--P 1-1, W 1-1. Penalties--P 3-24, W 4-28

