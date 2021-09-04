Joplin holds off Nixa to start 2-0

The Joplin Eagles didn’t need a rah-rah halftime speech to get fuming.

They needed a friendly reminder.

“I told them we have been in this situation before,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “We know what to do. Last game, we got up and then let (Webb City) come back. I said, ‘None of that this time.’ This is a team we can see in the playoffs again and a playoff game at this point in time mentality-wise. Let’s show some of that maturity and some of that experience that we gained last year.”

Joplin sure treated it like a playoff game in the second half. Joplin scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to build a sizable lead and held off Nixa 28-25 on Friday night at Junge Field.

Jasper’s Eagles are 2-0 to start the 2021 campaign.

“I thought our kids played really hard,” Jasper said. “I thought we played together. For the most part, I thought we played pretty smart. I think our conditioning played a factor. Coach (Michael) Juergens heads that up for us. I want to give credit to him. He has done a great job. I have talked to our guys about being the most physical team, especially in the trenches. I think we definitely did that tonight.”

With 5:57 left on the clock in the third quarter, Joplin took its first lead at 14-10 when quarterback Always Wright converted on fourth down and found Hudson Moore for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

But Nixa countered with a methodical 14-play, 73-yard drive capped by a one-yard touchdown run from Casen Hammitt to claim a 17-14 lead at the 1:21 mark in the third stanza. However, Joplin followed with another long drive that ended in a score.

This time, a three-yard touchdown run from Quin Renfro put Joplin back on top 21-17 with 9:57 remaining. Then three minutes later, Wright scrambled again and connected with tight end Whit Hafer for a 16-yard touchdown pass to stretch Joplin’s lead to 28-17.

Nixa had some late life when Connor Knatcal hit Kael Combs for a one-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-25 with 2:06 left, but Joplin ran out the the clock on the ensuing possession.

“It boiled down to Joplin making one more play than we did,” Nixa coach John Perry said. “I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage. They are big. I thought they were able to run the ball a bit. They have good players all over the field. They made one more play. That is two good football teams. I’m really proud of my team for the way they played. They never quit.

“We have a good football team. They have a good football team. We will be seeing them later on.”

Nixa opened the contest with a bang as Knatcal found Combs out in the open field for a 50-yard bomb to put the Eagles at Joplin’s 20. After coming up short of a first down, Kaleb James split the uprights with a 31-yard field goal to hand Nixa an early 3-0 lead.

On Nixa’s next possession, Knatcal hooked up with Combs on a slant over the middle and outran the defense 48 yards to the house. That ballooned Nixa’s advantage to 10-0 in the first quarter, but Joplin answered when Wright stepped into the pocket on fourth down and found Terrance Gibson downfield for a 19-yard pass at midfield.

Running back Drew VanGilder capped the drive with a two-yard scamper to cut Joplin’s deficit to 10-7.

Wright completed 16 of 22 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. He ran for 40 yards on seven carries.

Moore caught a team-high five passes for 80 yards.

“I thought Always was awesome,” Perry said. “I thought he was awesome before we got here. He was really, really good. He throws the ball really well. He has some really good wide receivers that are mismatches physically because they are so freakin’ big. He can pull it down and run it. He is a true dual-threat guy. He was the difference in the ballgame.”

VanGilder added 86 yards on the ground on 19 carries while Renfro had 75 yards in 24 attempts.

For Nixa (1-1), Knatcal went 18 of 30 passing for 276 yards and two touchdowns. His primary target was Combs, who hauled in nine catches for a whopping 239 yards and two scores.

“We faced a really good receiver tonight,” Jasper said. “That gives our receivers something to work on. We are not going to see a kid like that every week, but we will see a kid like that again.”

Nixa was without running back Ramone Green for the majority of the contest. He left the game with a shoulder injury.

Joplin plays at Ozark at 7 p.m. Friday.