Carthage pulls away in 2nd half of lightning-riddled tilt with Carl Junction

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A defensive standoff broke out for the first 2 ½ quarters of Friday night’s football game at David Haffner Stadium. Then it became the Luke Gall show. In a lightning-riddled contest that featured two delays as well as a scoreless tie at halftime between Carthage and Carl Junction, Gall and the Tigers’ offense took over in the second half as the junior running back recorded four unanswered touchdowns to help clinch a 28-0 win over the Bulldogs in a Week 2 battle between two Central Ozark Conference unbeatens.