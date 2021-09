Normani and Alicia Keys have joined the start-studded lineup of the 2021 MTV VMAs — and Lorde has now explained why she pulled out of the show last week. Normani will perform her new hit “Wild Side” on the show, marking her first time on the VMAs since 2019, when she performed “Motivation” and took home the Moonperson for Best R&B, for her single “Waves.” Alicia, meanwhile, will debut her new single, “LALA,” featuring Swae Lee. Her performance will be backed by “spectacular city views,” according to a press release.