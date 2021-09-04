CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNM teaching, research assistants rally for unionization

Cover picture for the articleSaying they work many more hours than the 20 for which they are underpaid, graduate and teaching assistants at the University of New Mexico held a campus rally Friday, claiming the university has been ignoring their legitimate vote to unionize and has refused to negotiate with them. About 250 people...

CollegesThe Oakland Post

OU faculty, student workers concerned about return to campus

Amid surging COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta Variant, faculty members and student workers are voicing their criticisms of the university’s proposed return to campus for the fall semester. Many of these concerns arise from derision surrounding the university’s decision on a vaccine mandate, and the elimination of options for employees to work remotely.
Albuquerque, NMDaily Lobo

LETTER: UNM faculty ask admin to bargain with grad worker union

On Aug. 17, the New Mexico Public Education Labor Relations Board ruled that graduate employees are public employees and eligible to collectively bargain under the state's Public Employee Bargaining Act. The University of New Mexico community will be rallying Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. between the Student Union Building and Mesa Vista calling on the UNM administration to respect this ruling and begin negotiations as swiftly as possible.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Students Disenrolled, Faculty Member Fired for Flouting Covid-Safety Rules

At colleges where the Covid-19 vaccine is required for enrollment, not providing proof of vaccination could cost you — big time. The University of Virginia made headlines yesterday for disenrolling 238 students — about 1 percent of the student population — who did not receive the vaccine, CBS19 reported. Of those students, only 49 had selected courses for the upcoming semester.
CollegesCampus Times

Students required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 for upcoming academic year

All undergraduate and graduate students will be required to get COVID-19 vaccinations before they arrive on campus for the upcoming academic year. On April 23, the University announced that it will require all students who will set foot on campus “to have received an approved vaccine by August 1, 2021.”
AdvocacyKRQE News 13

Graduate workers union calls on UNM officials to negotiate

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of University of New Mexico graduate workers is calling on the administration to improve working conditions. The United Graduate Workers voted to unionize last year to improve wages and benefits. The state’s Public Employee Labor Relations Board ruled last month to allow them to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with the university.
Lawrence, KSku.edu

Faculty members recognized for contributions to research and teaching

LAWRENCE — The College of Liberal Arts & Sciences at the University of Kansas awarded 11 faculty members for contributions in research, teaching and mentoring. The prizes acknowledge outstanding professors for commitment to advising and teaching undergraduate and graduate students, as well as community-engaged research. Community Engaged Scholarship Award. The...
Baltimore County, MDloyola.edu

Loyola's School of Education Hosts a Teach Truth Rally

On August 29, 2021, Loyola University Maryland’s School of Education in conjunction with the Baltimore Teach Truth Coalition hosted a rally to protest laws that are being proposed and passed in many states to censor teachers from presenting the truth about racism. This was part of a national effort, with rallies across the country, from the Zinn Education Project (https://www.zinnedproject.org/news/pledge-to-teach-truth/). David Marcovitz, associate dean of The School of Education, was one of the speakers at the rally along with representatives of the East Towson Neighborhood Association, the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project, and several teachers and students from Baltimore County and Baltimore City. While no bills are currently proposed in Maryland to censor teachers from teaching about racism, there are strong pockets of parents, school board members, and state legislators who continue to push back on teachers teaching the truth about racism. The strong support showed that the School of Education and many teachers understand the importance of standing up for all students and teaching the history of racism in this country.
CollegesSFGate

As college campuses reopen, many faculty worry about covid

After months of teaching online, Cynthia Core was looking forward to being back in the classroom this fall. But over the summer, with news of the delta variant surging and breakthrough cases among vaccinated people, and with a school that wasn't requiring masks on campus, she began to worry. Her...
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa among best in world for teaching, research

One of the leading national and international university rankings organizations has recognized the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa for its research and academic excellence. The 2022 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, released on September 2 BST (September 1 HST), lists UH Mānoa No. 63 in the nation out of approximately 4,000 total colleges and universities in the U.S.
CollegesPosted by
Banana 101.5

Oakland University Asks Students to Report to Class Amid Professor Strike

Students may or may not see their professors in class today. Recently, professors at Oakland University and the administrators of the college have been in contract negotiations. Apparently, the deadline to reach a new contract was last night at midnight. As of now, there was no agreement reached between the university administrators and the Oakland University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors.
The Oakland Post

People of color: students, faculty share their thoughts on the work stoppage

A work stoppage has occurred. The start of school has been delayed due to the contract dispute between the administration and Oakland University’s American Association of University Professors (OU’s AAUP). Students and faculty on campus share their thoughts as they wait. Francine Guice, Special Lecturer in the Department of Management...
Collegesmit.edu

Helping underrepresented doctoral students of color thrive in the broader MIT community

The MIT University Center for Exemplary Mentoring (UCEM) was founded in 2015 with an Alfred P. Sloan Foundation grant that centers on the recruitment, retention, and academic success of underrepresented doctoral students of color in five areas within the School of Engineering: the departments of Biological Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS), and Mechanical Engineering, and the Institute for Medical Engineering and Science/Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology.
Newburgh, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Critical race theory advocates back teaching at weekend rally

Mary Lou Carolan is the executive director of the Newburgh Free Library. While she’s normally surrounded by books, she’s now surrounded by people demanding for those voices to be heard. Saturday, Carolan and her colleagues in education went to the “#TeachTruth: Education” rally to protest laws limiting a teacher’s ability...

