CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Biden tells storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAPLACE, La. (AP) — Less than a week after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden walked the streets of a hardhit Louisiana neighborhood on Friday and told residents “I know you’re hurting.” Such a scene likely will be repeated early next week when Biden tours parts of the Northeast that also were battered by flash floods caused Ida’s soggy remnants. The White House says the president will visit Manville, New Jersey, and the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Laplace, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#New York City#Extreme Weather#Ap#Hurricane Ida#The White House#Manville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden, Obama and Clinton mark 9/11 in New York with display of unity

Three presidents and their wives stood somberly side by side at the National September 11 Memorial, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation's worst terror attack with a display of unity. President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all gathered at...
WashingtonExaminer

Biden baits GOP on COVID-19 at moment of political peril

Political rivals of President Joe Biden view his latest salvo of attacks against GOP governors over how to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, alongside sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates, as an attempt to distract from his own problems.
abc17news.com

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has released a newly declassified 16-page document related to logistical support provided to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The document, released on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, is the first investigative record to be disclosed since President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of materials that for years have remained out of public view. The document describes contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S. but offers no evidence the Saudi government was complicit in the plot. The Saudi government has long denied any involvement.
Louisiana, MOabc17news.com

Laine Hardy uses album release to help hurricane recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana singer Laine Hardy will celebrate his 21st birthday Sunday with the release of his first album in a French Quarter benefit to help recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida. Hardy, the winner of “American Idol” in 2019, will perform a live stream concert from the New Orleans Jazz Museum inside the Old U.S. Mint at 7 p.m. It’s a benefit for Volunteer Louisiana and The Louisiana Museum Foundation. Tickets cost $15 and proceeds will benefit recovery efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said Hardy’s desire to help and bring awareness to the recovery efforts shows Hardy’s character and shows why Louisiana is fortunate to have him as an ambassador for the state.
New York City, NYabc17news.com

Media outlets recall country’s unity after Sept. 11 attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Media outlets that often spend hours each day exploring the country’s differences paused to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks by recalling almost wistfully the sense of common purpose that united Americans in the aftermath. Fox News’ Dana Perino said viewers should ‘savor these moments of unity’ and ‘feel how good that feels.’ The cable news and broadcast network all cast aside typical programming Saturday to carry solemn remembrances held in New York, Washington and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The day’s centerpiece is the traditional reading of World Trade Center victims’ names by family members, which took four hours to complete.
abc17news.com

Search in Mexico hill collapse slowed by fears of landslides

TLALNEPANTLA, Mexico (AP) — Fears of new landslides are slowing the search for more victims from the collapse of a hillside that brought tons of boulders down on a neighborhood outside Mexico City, killing at least one person. Authorities in Tlalnepantla in Mexico state reduced the number of people missing from Friday’s landslide from 10 to three Saturday after seven of the missing were located. Armed forces dogs continued to search the rubble for victims but officials focused their efforts on evacuating at least 80 homes. “You can still see cracks” in the hillside, said Ricardo de la Cruz, undersecretary general of Mexico state.
abc17news.com

N Macedonia march honors victims in COVID-19 hospital fire

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Hundreds of people have marched in a North Macedonia town to honor the 14 people killed in a fire at a COVID-19 field hospital earlier this week. People marched in silence through central Tetovo on Saturday and kneeled in front of the destroyed hospital. They also placed a wreath and flowers at the site. The fire broke out late Wednesday and the blaze destroyed the facility within a few minutes. Twelve patients and two visiting relatives were killed.
U.S. Politicsabc17news.com

New US ambassador arrives in Mexico’s capital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The new US ambassador to Mexico has arrived in the Mexican capital promising to work along Mexican authorities to address common challenges like the pandemic and migration. Ken Salazar will meet in coming days with President Andres Manuel López Obrador to present his credentials as the new ambassador. Salazar got to Mexico two days after top advisers to presidents Joe Biden and Lopez Obrador met in Washington to restart a high-level economic talks. Officials said they are eager to advance on topics as migration, infrastructure and trade. Migration has remained a particular issue for both countries.
Public Safetyabc17news.com

Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol Police is recommending disciplinary action in six cases stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The police said Saturday its Office of Professional Responsibility opened 38 internal investigations after the assault. The investigation identified 26 of the officers involved and found no wrongdoing in 20 of the cases. However, it said disciplinary action recommended” for six of the cases — but it was unclear whether a case involved one or more officers. A mob loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, battled police and tried to overturn Joe Biden’s election.
Texas Stateabc17news.com

Could Texas abortion ban strategy be double-edged sword?

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The unusual legal strategy used to ban most abortions in Texas is already increasingly being employed in Republican-led states to target pornography, LGBT rights and other hot-button cultural issues. While private residents filing lawsuits is a fixture of some arenas like environmental law, some warn that expanding it and applying it to new areas could have a boomerang effect if Democrats were to use it on issues like gun control. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the measure could become a model that infringes on constitutional rights in other areas. The concept has already popped up on issues ranging from federal gun law in Missouri transgender-student bathroom use in Tennessee.
Worldabc17news.com

EXCERPT: An Afghan reporter recalls 9/11’s aftermath there

Retired Associated Press Afghanistan correspondent Amir Shah faced a delicate situation in Kabul after the 9/11 attacks. So he did what any good journalist committed to getting the news out would do. He improvised. Even his mother told him not to go out. He said to her, “I will do my job, my work.”
abc17news.com

Salesforce to help workers leave states over abortion laws

DALLAS (AP) — Business-software company Salesforce says it will help employees leave Texas if they are worried about a new law that severely restricts abortion in the state. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff made his position clear by retweeting a CNBC story describing the company’s offer to help employees relocate. Benioff said in a tweet directed at employees that the company will help workers exit Texas — it’s their choice. The Texas law bans most abortions after six weeks, before many women know whether they are pregnant. The Biden administration is suing Texas to block the law.
abc17news.com

Newsom, GOP rivals seek votes in recall’s final weekend

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Republican rivals are making their final pitches to voters as the recall against the governor winds to a close. The Democratic governor spent Saturday rallying with union members who have been among his strongest supporters. His Republican rivals were greeting supporters across the state, and both major parties were sending volunteers out for a final push of door-knocking. Tuesday is the last day to vote. Both parties say the results of the recall will send a message far beyond California, the nation’s most populous state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy