Pampa, TX

Harvesters rush for more than 300 yards in 37-29 win over Dalhart

By John Lee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeanut: 23 carries and 213 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Lacy: 10 carries for 76 yards. Sam: Seven carries for 50 yards and a score. While it’s not the most balanced approach. Sometimes running the ball and sticking to it is what works best and that’s what happened Friday night when the Harvesters ran for more than 300 yards (unofficially 339 yards) and averaged more than eight yards/carry in a 37-29 win over Dalhart.

