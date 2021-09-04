CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Secretary meets with US defense official

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington DC [US], September 4 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl on Friday and discussed ways to advance India-US strategic and defense partnerships. During his three-day official visit to Washington DC, Foreign Secretary exchanged views on regional issues including Afghanistan,...

