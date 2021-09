Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. British tennis star Andy Murray says that players have a responsibility to the public as they travel around the world and should therefore be vaccinated against Covid. Many have voiced reluctance at getting a jab and tournaments have not yet made it a condition of entry. But with spectators at the US Open having to show proof of having at least one dose, the two-time Wimbledon champion hopes more players will also choose to get the vaccine.