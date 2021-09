Billie Piper shared the inspiration behind her new feature film Rare Beasts and what it was like to direct her first movie while being seven months pregnant on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show. The actress wrote, directed, and starred in her latest release about a rebellious single-mother who navigates falling in and out of love. Piper told host James Corden that the film is a reflection of women’s mental health in the modern world. “I found the cultural sphere was ‘Woman you can go out, you can balance everything, you can have high-powered jobs, you can have meaningful relationships...