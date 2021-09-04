CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet this year’s 2021-2022 Class of Leadership Birmingham

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreater Birmingham leaders across diverse sectors of the community will spend the next 10 months together as Leadership Birmingham’s Class of 2022. The 39-year-old organization brings together 49 people from business, government, religious, education, law, arts, health, and social service organizations. Class members learn about the Greater Birmingham region and deeply explore its issues, challenges, and opportunities through local and national topic experts, site visits, and collaborative group projects.

