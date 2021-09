After outlasting Farmington for a five-set win on Tuesday night, the Owatonna High School volleyball team danced on the court and sang the school song. The impromptu, enthusiastic celebration was probably in part due to a win over a rival who has had the upper hand in recent years and maybe a bit in relief for getting the win while battling nerves in the late goings. The Huskies had four consecutive missed serves on match point before putting away the Tigers in Farmington.