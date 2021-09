Senior Telly Vunipola had one goal and one assist for the second time this season for the Syracuse women’s soccer team as they defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 2-1 Sunday at the SU Soccer Stadium. Vunipola scored on a header with only two minutes left in the game on an assist from Meghan Root to secure the win for the Orange. Vunipola had an assist earlier in the game to Hannah Pilley. The goal was Pilley’s first goal of the season for the Orange.