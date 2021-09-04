CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Miss to NFP, Will it Keep the Fed on Hold?

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Non-Farm Payroll headline print for August was unexpected to say the least. The US economy added just 235,000 jobs to the economy vs 750,000 expected. The July revision from 943,000 to 1,053,000 was hardly a consolation given the large miss for August. On the positive side, the Unemployment Rate fell to 5.2% from 5.4% and Average Hourly Earnings increased to 0.6% from 0.3%. However, the damage may have been done for those who considered conditions met for the Fed to announce tapering at the September meeting.

