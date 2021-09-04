Big Miss to NFP, Will it Keep the Fed on Hold?

The first Friday of the new month means the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish its closely-watched nonfarm payrolls report today. With Jerome Powell and several other Fed officials more or less confirming that tapering QE could start before the end of the year, investors are speculating that the US central bank may announce the timeline of the process at the FOMC’s November meeting. Until then, the Fed will have three more jobs reports to consider before publishing its plans. As such, today’s jobs report will be scrutinised very closely by the markets, and we may very well see some big moves in reaction to the data.