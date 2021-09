The Los Angeles Dodgers scored four runs in the first inning and that was all they needed in the game as Max Scherzer dominated the St. Louis Cardinals in a 5-1 win. The Dodgers opened the scoring in the first on a single from Mookie Betts that drove in Trea Turner, who reached on a leadoff ground-rule a double and was moved over to third base on a single from Max Muncy. L.A. added another run when Justin Turner grounded into a double play that allowed Muncy to score.