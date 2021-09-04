Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Preview: First Place In NL West Up For Grabs

With just 28 games left in the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series with the division-rival San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday night. Both teams hold a record of 85-49, which ties them for the top spot in the National League West and best record in all of MLB. Because they enter the series tied, the winner of the series will end up holding either a one- or three-game lead in a series and that could very well determine who wins the West and who is bound for the top Wild Card spot.