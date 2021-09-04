CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Preview: First Place In NL West Up For Grabs

By Dodger Blue
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just 28 games left in the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series with the division-rival San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday night. Both teams hold a record of 85-49, which ties them for the top spot in the National League West and best record in all of MLB. Because they enter the series tied, the winner of the series will end up holding either a one- or three-game lead in a series and that could very well determine who wins the West and who is bound for the top Wild Card spot.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl West#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Dodgers, Giants begin showdown for NL West lead

Tied atop the National League West and level in the season series, the Los Angeles Dodgers and host San Francisco begin one final three-game, head-to-head showdown Friday night. Dodgers left-hander David Price (4-2, 3.88 ERA) and Giants righty Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.38) are the scheduled starters in a matchup of...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Recap: Dodgers Lose To Giants, Who Reclaim Sole Possession Of 1st Place In NL West

One of those was Trea Turner, who had a leadoff single in the first inning and one-out walk in the third. The Dodgers' only other hit off DeSclafani was a Corey Seager single in the fourth. DeSclafani relied more heavily on his offspeed pitches than was previously seen in five other starts against the Dodgers this season, during which the right-hander had a 9.45 ERA.
MLBokcheartandsoul.com

Giants defeat Dodgers to take season series, NL West lead

The San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers by a 6-4 final (box score) on Sunday night, ensuring they’ll enter the new week with sole possession of first place in the National League West. The Giants took an early lead in the first inning thanks to a Brandon Belt...
MLBgiants365.com

NL West Watch: We’re all tied up heading into huge SF Giants-Dodgers series

San Francisco Giants (85-49): Lost three of four to Brewers at home. Given that the Giants placed starting pitchers on the injured list three times during the series with Milwaukee, winning a single game of the four may have actually been a surprisingly good outcome. The bullpen was taxed heavily in Monday's opener after Alex Wood went on the COVID IL, but manager Gabe Kapler was able to use just two relievers each in Tuesday's and Thursday's games.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Recap: Dodgers Defeat Giants To Force Tie In NL West

Corey Seager's sacrifice fly extended the Dodgers' lead and AJ Pollock tacked on another run with an RBI double. L.A. went quiet from there until Turner reached on an infield single with one out in the sixth inning. He was awarded second base on Mauricio Dubón's throwing error and took third on a wild pitch.
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

MLB Wrap-Up: Dodgers whip Giants, pull even in NL West race

UNDATED (AP) — There’s now a dead heat atop the National League West. The Los Angeles Dodgers have pulled even with San Francisco by getting another strong start from their ace in a 6-1 victory over the Giants. Julio Urias picked up his major league-leading 16th victory and seventh in a row by limiting the Giants to one run on eight hits while striking out eight over 5 2/3 innings.
MLBLos Angeles Daily News

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler roughed up as Giants reclaim NL West lead

SAN FRANCISCO — Maybe Johnny Wholestaff should be the front runner for the National League Cy Young Award. Coming into their weekend showdown by the bay, the San Francisco Giants’ starting rotation had dissolved. They only had one healthy starter — Anthony DeSclafani — to throw at the Dodgers with two all-hands-on-deck bullpen games to follow as the two rivals dueled for the division lead.
MLBcbslocal.com

Bullpen Game Falls Short; Dodgers Top Giants 6-1 To Move Into NL West Tie

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night. A day after...
MLBVallejo Times-Herald

Giants beat Dodgers to take NL West lead, win battle of Buehler vs. bullpen

SAN FRANCISCO — From the moment pitchers and catchers arrived at spring training, everything about the Giants and Dodgers was supposed to be a mismatch. The Dodgers had the better rotation, the more experienced bullpen, the deeper lineup, the most recent World Series title and the far more realistic opportunity to win the next.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Dodgers forge tie atop NL West with Giants

2021-09-05 06:57:15 GMT+00:00 - Trea Turner homered and Julio Urias won for a major-league-leading 16th time as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers evened their showdown series against the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 victory Saturday night. Urias (16-3) combined with four relievers on a nine-hitter, helping the Dodgers (86-50)...
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers take on Padres at home for 3 games

The summer of baseball has looked quite different for two teams that were supposed to be the biggest rivalry in baseball this year. The Dodgers have scrambled, scratched, and fought to win 39-22 since early July. The Padres are 25-33 in that same time — 15.5 games out of first place. And yet, the Padres are still in contention for that elusive second Wild Card spot (currently closely battling the Cincinnati Reds).
MLBdailydodgers.com

Padres Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Potential NL Wild Card Matchup

After splitting a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a weekend series with the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. At 88-53, the Dodgers are 2.5 games behind the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants. However, with the second-best record in the NL, they have a 13-game lead for the top Wild Card spot.
MLBBleacher Report

Ranking MLB's Top 10 AL and NL MVP Candidates for 2021 Season

With less than a month to go in the 2021 MLB season, the American League and National League MVP races are starting to heat up. Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the clear front-runners in the AL race, while Fernando Tatis Jr., Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, Max Muncy and Trea Turner appear to be the leading candidates in a more wide-open NL race.
MLBFOX Sports

2021 MLB no-hitter tracker: Brewers make it a record

It's time to officially call the 2021 MLB season what it is: a no-hitter epidemic. The record for no-hitters in a season used to be eight. It was set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was allowed. That mark was surpassed on Saturday in Cleveland, when Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers combined to no-hit the Indians.

Comments / 0

Community Policy