Prep football: Ohatchee picks up first win in hard-fought battle

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star Kirsten Fiscus

WELLBORN — When a team is searching for its first win of the season, it doesn’t care where it comes from just as long as it gets it.

That’s exactly how Ohatchee feels with its 36-15 win over Wellborn to open Class 3A, Region 5 play.

“A win's a win,” Ohatchee head coach Scott Martin said.

“We’ve had some close games, and fell a little short, but it’s nice to be able to claw out a win anyway we could.”

The win came after a hard-fought battle, with Wellborn looking like it was ready to steal the momentum from the opening whistle.

In their opening drive, the Panthers drove the ball 71 yards to the 2-yard line before Grayson Johnson kept the ball for touchdown, giving Wellborn a 7-0 advantage.

Then Ohatchee took the field.

The Indians drove the ball 58 yards before Tyler Waters scored the first of his two touchdowns from 6 yards out to get Ohatchee on the board. A failed two-point conversion attempt kept Wellborn with a one-point lead.

In the second, Eli Ennis scored on a 2-yard keeper to give Ohatchee its first lead of the night at 14-7.

Late in the quarter, Ohatchee stopped the Panthers on their 2-yard line. On the next play, Ennis found a hole good for an 88-yard touchdown.

“It was a lot closer game than the score indicated,” Martin said. “We held them on fourth down and it’s two touchdowns game, but it could have been tied.”

In the third, the Indians bled most of the clock before Watters scored on a 1-yard run.

Kyler Vice scored the Indians’ last touchdown on a 14-yard run in the fourth.

Wellborn’s Johnson scored the last touchdown of the evening on a 1-yard keeper late in the game.

“We had chances to score,” Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith said. “We’re an inexperienced team. I think they got better.”

What to know

—Ennis ran for 216 yards, and Waters ran for 72 for Ohatchee in the win.

—Devin Howell and Troy Galloway both scored a two-point conversion for the Indians.

—Johnson passed for 92 yards and ran for 54 for Wellborn.

—Jesse Lewis ran for 53 yards and had 44 yards in reception for the Panthers.

—Beau Neely scored a two-point conversion, an extra point and racked up 48 yards in reception for Wellborn.

Who said

—Martin on Ohatchee’s run game: “We got some guys back (Waters and Vice), and that helped take some pressure off of (Ennis). I thought we were a little bit more balanced.”

—Smith on Johnson: “He wants to do good, and he works so hard. He has a heart like a lion, and I’m so very proud of him.”

—Next week, Ohachee (1-2, 1-0) hits the road to face Region 5 foe Hokes Bluff, while Wellborn (0-2, 0-1) travels to Saks in region play.