CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellborn, FL

Prep football: Ohatchee picks up first win in hard-fought battle

By Timothy Cash, Star Staff Writer
Posted by 
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iZNI_0bmNpFnz00
Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star Kirsten Fiscus

WELLBORN — When a team is searching for its first win of the season, it doesn’t care where it comes from just as long as it gets it.

That’s exactly how Ohatchee feels with its 36-15 win over Wellborn to open Class 3A, Region 5 play.

“A win's a win,” Ohatchee head coach Scott Martin said.

“We’ve had some close games, and fell a little short, but it’s nice to be able to claw out a win anyway we could.”

The win came after a hard-fought battle, with Wellborn looking like it was ready to steal the momentum from the opening whistle.

In their opening drive, the Panthers drove the ball 71 yards to the 2-yard line before Grayson Johnson kept the ball for touchdown, giving Wellborn a 7-0 advantage.

Then Ohatchee took the field.

The Indians drove the ball 58 yards before Tyler Waters scored the first of his two touchdowns from 6 yards out to get Ohatchee on the board. A failed two-point conversion attempt kept Wellborn with a one-point lead.

In the second, Eli Ennis scored on a 2-yard keeper to give Ohatchee its first lead of the night at 14-7.

Late in the quarter, Ohatchee stopped the Panthers on their 2-yard line. On the next play, Ennis found a hole good for an 88-yard touchdown.

“It was a lot closer game than the score indicated,” Martin said. “We held them on fourth down and it’s two touchdowns game, but it could have been tied.”

In the third, the Indians bled most of the clock before Watters scored on a 1-yard run.

Kyler Vice scored the Indians’ last touchdown on a 14-yard run in the fourth.

Wellborn’s Johnson scored the last touchdown of the evening on a 1-yard keeper late in the game.

“We had chances to score,” Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith said. “We’re an inexperienced team. I think they got better.”

What to know

—Ennis ran for 216 yards, and Waters ran for 72 for Ohatchee in the win.

—Devin Howell and Troy Galloway both scored a two-point conversion for the Indians.

—Johnson passed for 92 yards and ran for 54 for Wellborn.

—Jesse Lewis ran for 53 yards and had 44 yards in reception for the Panthers.

—Beau Neely scored a two-point conversion, an extra point and racked up 48 yards in reception for Wellborn.

Who said

—Martin on Ohatchee’s run game: “We got some guys back (Waters and Vice), and that helped take some pressure off of (Ennis). I thought we were a little bit more balanced.”

—Smith on Johnson: “He wants to do good, and he works so hard. He has a heart like a lion, and I’m so very proud of him.”

—Next week, Ohachee (1-2, 1-0) hits the road to face Region 5 foe Hokes Bluff, while Wellborn (0-2, 0-1) travels to Saks in region play.

Comments / 0

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
141
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Ohatchee, AL
City
Hokes Bluff, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Florida Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Ohatchee, AL
Sports
City
Saks, AL
City
Wellborn, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy