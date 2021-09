The USD/ARS as of this writing is near 98.000 and has flirted with slightly higher and low values the past couple of days. Although in the past week the USD/ARS has demonstrated the capability to produce reversals lower, they have been fought off relatively easy and buying has continued to be the dominant feature within the Forex pair. The relative consolidated range of the USD/ARS may be held up by the ‘exotic, rare and overly optimistic’ bearish speculator as a sign a change in the momentum is about to be generated, but realists simply need to point to one- and five-year long charts to argue against this bizarre sentiment.