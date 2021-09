Things between the once A-list couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie refuse to become better no matter how much time passes. In fact, ever since their divorce, things just keep going downhill - as if they did not once made fans look up to their relationship and family setup once upon a time. These days, the two are engaged in a heated custody battle and not only has it been going on for quite some time now, things are even escalating and intensifying.