Join the ACS HEALED Community Movement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A unique and empowering event was held Wednesday for those who lost loved ones in the Tree of Life shooting and the first responders who raced to the scene. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Artists from Israel who are trained in giving tattoos to help people recover from post-traumatic stress disorder came to the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill to work with local artists and share their techniques. Family members of victims were there to take part, along with police and SWAT team members who responded to the shooting. Craig Dershowitz is the president of Healing Ink, and he said his organization has been tattooing survivors of mass violence for six years. Dershowitz said coming to Pittsburgh to provide tattoo therapy was important because the Tree of Life massacre shows what happens when hate and anti-Semitism go unchecked.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO