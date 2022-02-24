Join the ACS HEALED Community Movement
HEALED - The Power of HOPE Providing HOPE when and where a patient needs it the most. HEALED - The Importance of Balance The important balance of a healthy diet and physical activity for your overall health. HEALED - Live in the Moment You can live your life in the present moment, and our Healed Gathering special guests Dr. Robyn Tiger and her client Marge Smith both share how. HEALED - Walk - Run - DANCE! Pat says: "If you can walk, walk...if you can run, run...if you can dance, DANCE!" HEALED - The Magic of Music An amazing mix of the medical science behind treating leukemia with the upbeat inspiration of a family that fought their son's leukemia with music and a positive attitude. HEALED - Living In The Moment We start 2022 with stories of how living in the moment will improve your life down the road. HEALED - Living In The Now! Stories shared by two men tied together through the healing powers of fly-fishing. HEALED - What is right for YOUR body? Small changes can have a big impact on your health HEALED - Focusing on self to be the healthiest version of you To tie into the HEALED theme of health and energy through active living, Kaitlynn and Tabitha Cooney reflect on the cancer journey their family faced. HEALED - Advocate for Your Health Follow your passion and enthusiasm as you take control of your health. HEALED - Giving back... helping others Using your platform to help others. Survivors talk about the fight - and the win Finding the motivation to get through treatment HEALED - Finding Balance In Your Life We welcome back a viewer favorite for some Q&A, and a discussion about the value of finding life balance. HEALED - The Latest On Exercise and the Fight Against Cancer New research and science and how new practices can be implemented to help strengthen our fight against cancer. HEALED - Put Yourself First Two dynamic guests who drive home the message of putting yourself first. HEALED - Active Living Every Day If you're looking for inspiration to be more active - regardless of your fitness level - this is the Gathering for you HEALED - From Surviving to Thriving Don't just live your life, live your life to the fullest! HEALED: Health and Energy through Active Living Every Day Four past favorites return to talk about how they are embracing Active Living. HEALED: Don't miss the next step A cancer diagnosis doesn't have to stop you from reaching amazing heights. HEALED: When your child faces a cancer journey It takes a village is never more true than when your child is facing a cancer fight HEALED: Philly's Lauren Hart joins Pat for a personal conversation about cancer How a ripple on top of the ocean can become a tsunami. HEALED: Make every day - and every bite - count! Kicking off September: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month HEALED: Whatever Life Throws At You, You Are Not Alone Living life to the fullest, even when it doesn't go as you planned. HEALED: Coaches Vs. Cancer Coaching on the court and in life - empowering athletes in every way. HEALED: Michael Nutter joins the weekly Gathering How factors such as where you live, education level, and income level, in addition to race, ethnicity, can impact your cancer risk HEALED: Small things that make a BIG impact on your well-being Simple tips that can be implemented to bring peace and health, and help you live every day in the present moment. HEALED: The experiences that make us who we are Pat talks to two leaders whose personal experiences with cancer shaped their lives and drove them to fight back for everyone HEALED: The journey to a healthier life Pat and his guests talk about their progress to health and wellness HEALED: The Legacy of Stuart Scott Pat and his guests talk about the courage of ESPN's Stuart Scott HEALED: Optimism, Diversity, and Survival Get inspired by Pat's motivating and optimistic guests. HEALED: Pat is joined by Michael Smerconish and the Singing Doctor A fun gathering with Philadelphia's own Michael Smerconish and the man known as "The Singing Doctor" HEALED: Stephen A. Smith shares his biggest life lessons with Pat Croce Stephen A. Smith joins Pat Croce to talk life lessons and living your best in this episode of HEALED. HEALED: Oskar Lindblom joins Pat Croce in this week's Gathering Oskar talks about going from a Cancer diagnosis back to the ice and into to the NHL playoffs. HEALED: Pat Croce, Cancer, Inspiration - They go together. Pat Croce and cancer survivors share their inspiring stories and messages of resilience with the HEALED Community. HEALED: Pat is joined by soccer player Aramis Kouzine and Nicholas DiNubile Get Active! Pat and Aramis say that's one of the keys to health and well being HEALED: Pat Croce and guests talk Physical, Mental and Spiritual Health Philadelphia 76ers COO and cancer survivor Lara Price, American Cancer Society's Kristen Sullivan and treasure diver and cancer survivor Carl Fismer. HEALED: Phillies Legend Mike Schmidt joins Pat Croce to talk about their cancer fights Pat Croce and Mike Schmidt, brought together by sports, greatness... and cancer. Pat Croce talks cancer fight, helping others through HEALED movement Former Philadelphia 76ers owner and entrepreneur Pat Croce talks about his fight with cancer and how he's helping others live healthier lives.
