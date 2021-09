Australia is in the middle of its worst COVID-19 outbreak. Our hospital system is under strain. Vulnerable communities are being hit hard. And more than half the nation is locked down. There is an understandable desire to know when we can reopen. But there is also an even more important need to know how we can reopen. The national plan endorsed by the prime minister and state and territory leaders goes part of the way to answering this question. It sets thresholds for the proportion of the 16-plus population vaccinated beyond which it says certain restrictions can be less common. But it doesn’t...