CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Stanford Cardinal vs Kansas State Wildcats 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

The Stanford Cardinal and the Kansas State Wildcats will clash at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET for their first NCAAF activity for 2021. Stanford improved its 2019 record wherein the team posted a 4-9 record in the regular season and 3-6 in Pac-12 play, ending with last place in the North Division. The Cardinal ended the 2020 season with four wins in their six games during the regular season and 4-2 in Pac-12. Tenth-year head coach David Shaw led Stanford last season. However, the team was not able to participate in any bowl game but the Cardinal won their final match at a close call against UCLA with a score of 48-47.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Arlington, TX
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State University#American Football#The Kansas State Wildcats#Ncaaf#The North Division#Pac 12#Qb Davis Mills#Rb Austin Jones#Wr#The Stanford Cardinal#Ats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
LawPosted by
The Hill

Judge rules Apple is not 'illegal monopolist' in high-profile Epic case

Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy