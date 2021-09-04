Stanford Cardinal vs Kansas State Wildcats 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Stanford Cardinal and the Kansas State Wildcats will clash at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET for their first NCAAF activity for 2021. Stanford improved its 2019 record wherein the team posted a 4-9 record in the regular season and 3-6 in Pac-12 play, ending with last place in the North Division. The Cardinal ended the 2020 season with four wins in their six games during the regular season and 4-2 in Pac-12. Tenth-year head coach David Shaw led Stanford last season. However, the team was not able to participate in any bowl game but the Cardinal won their final match at a close call against UCLA with a score of 48-47.