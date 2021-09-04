CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno State Bulldogs vs Oregon Ducks 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Fresno State Bulldogs will meet the Oregon Ducks at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 2:00 PM ET. Last season, the Bulldogs were led by first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer and the team ended with a record of 3-3 overall, getting the first rank in the Mountain West Conference. Fresno State’s Junior QB Jake Haener hurled over 2,000 yards in his six starts. Haener also had his top five receivers back. Ronnie Rivers returned after hauling 507 rushing yards and the running back had seven touchdowns last season.

