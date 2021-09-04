Denver Broncos: 5 worst moves on the final 53-man roster

New Orleans Saints trade rumors are roaring after a new report from The Athletic indicates that WR Michael Thomas will be traded sooner rather than later. Go to https://www.magicspoon.com/chat to save $5 off your first order at Magic Spoon! Saints head coach Sean Payton met with the Saints star wide receiver this week and all reports indicated that it was a productive meeting. However, on Friday the latest NFL trade rumors seem to suggest the Saints will try to trade Thomas. Chat Sports’ Mitchell Renz breaks down the latest Saints news and rumors plus give you 5 teams that could trade for Thomas in 2021.