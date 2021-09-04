Orioles' John Means: Yields two runs in no-decision

Means gave up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Saturday. Means, who gave up seven runs (four earned) in his last matchup with Tampa Bay, held the Rays scoreless through six innings in this one. He finally ran into trouble with one out in the seventh when back-to-back hits by Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe ended his night, and Baltimore reliever Dillon Tate allowed both runs to score to reduce the Orioles' lead to 3-2. Means had to settle for a no-decision when Cole Sulser gave up a two-run homer to Randy Arozarena in the eighth. It was an encouraging outing for Means, who has been inconsistent since returning from the IL in late July. He's tentatively lined up to face the Yankees on the road in his next start.