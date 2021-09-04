CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' John Means: Yields two runs in no-decision

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Means allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Friday. The 28-year-old labored a bit in the contest, needing 93 pitches (58 strikes) to finish his five frames. The runs against Means came on a Giancarlo Stanton solo home run in the fourth inning and a DJ LeMahieu sacrifice fly in the fifth. Means owns a 3.47 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 109:21 K:BB across 119.1 innings this season. He's lined up for a home start versus Kansas City next week, which could present a decent chance for him to get back into the win column after six straight starts without a victory.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBWashington Post

Orioles score nine runs in eighth to beat Royals, but few see it

BALTIMORE — Another record-low crowd at Camden Yards on Wednesday might have spent most of the night wondering if it wasn't only the fans who didn't show up. But those who came and stayed were treated to the most sensational — and improbable — comeback imaginable in the Baltimore Orioles’ 9-8 win over the Kansas City Royals before an announced crowd of 4,965 at Camden Yards.
MLBESPN

Orioles hit two homers off Ray, beat Blue Jays 6-3

BALTIMORE -- — Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna homered off Robbie Ray and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Blue Jays 6-3 on Friday night to end Toronto's season-high winning streak at eight. Anthony Santander also had a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Julian Merryweather (0-1) that traveled 423...
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Three-run inning leads Orioles past Blue Jays

Ramon Urias delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in a three-run sixth inning as the visiting Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday night. The Orioles, who did not have a hit until the sixth, ended a three-game Blue Jays winning streak and gained a split of the first two games of the three-game series.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league week in review: Two affiliates take aim at the playoffs

Five months of 2021 Orioles baseball are now in the books. The less said about them, especially the 3-24 record in August, the better, so let’s talk about the Orioles minor league teams instead. Four months are in the books for these squads, which are collectively stocked with players who, we hope, can be part of a wave of talent that washes the franchise back onto first place shores.
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s game blog: John Means faces Tampa Bay at the Yard

The Orioles are still trying to figure out a way to beat the Tampa Bay Rays. Tonight they turn to their ace lefty John Means to try to defeat the Rays for just the second time this year. But tonight’s start comes at a time when Means (5-6, 3.50 ERA)...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Néstor Cortes Jr. vs. John Means

The Yankees begin a crucial three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles tonight in the Bronx. The series, in general, is crucial, and tonight’s game, in particular, is crucial (more on that in a minute), because they all are for the Yankees at this point. Despite a 51-game span of .706...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' John Means: Bid for win squandered by bullpen

Means gave up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Saturday. Means, who gave up seven runs (four earned) in his last matchup with Tampa Bay, held the Rays scoreless through six innings in this one. He finally ran into trouble with one out in the seventh when back-to-back hits by Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe ended his night, and Baltimore reliever Dillon Tate allowed both runs to score to reduce the Orioles' lead to 3-2. Means had to settle for a no-decision when Cole Sulser gave up a two-run homer to Randy Arozarena in the eighth. It was an encouraging outing for Means, who has been inconsistent since returning from the IL in late July. He's tentatively lined up to face the Yankees on the road in his next start.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Nabs two hits, steal in return

Mateo (back/hip) went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Rays. After a three-game absence, Mateo drew the start at second base and put together a pair of singles, including a run-scoring knock in the sixth inning. He also picked up his ninth steal earlier in the game, his fourth theft in 18 games since joining the Orioles in early August. Mateo has made the most of his opportunity in Baltimore, slashing .365/.394/.492 with seven multi-hit efforts in 66 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Michael Wacha: Limits Orioles to one run

Wacha took a no-decision Saturday against Baltimore, yielding one run on three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He also had six strikeouts. Wacha turned in the most effective performance of his five August starts, holding the Orioles off the board for four innings before allowing a Pedro Severino double in the fifth that eventually came around to score against the Tampa Bay bullpen. Still, Wacha hasn't registered a victory since July 7, which was also the last time he pitched more than five innings. The 30-year-old is 2-4 in 23 appearances (18 starts) this season, logging a 5.70 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 94.2 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Marcos Diplan: Logs two perfect innings

Diplan struck out one across two perfect innings in Friday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. While the right-hander's hot start came to an end when he allowed four earned runs across two appearances spanning 1.1 innings against the Angels, Diplan got back on track Friday. The 24-year-old has a 2.51 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through 14.1 innings. He's provided multi-inning capabilities out of the bullpen, but he'll likely remain in a low-leverage role for the remainder of 2021.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles lose to Yankees, 4-3, in 11 innings on Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off single after strong start by John Means

NEW YORK — When John Means starts, it generally represents the Orioles’ best chance to win in a given turn through their rotation. But despite another strong performance from their ace left-hander Friday night at Yankee Stadium, a 4-3 loss in 11 innings to the New York Yankees meant the Orioles have not won with Means on the mound since July 31, a six-start span.
MLBWashington Post

Orioles squander John Means’s strong start in extra-innings loss to Yankees

NEW YORK — When John Means starts, it generally represents the Baltimore Orioles' best chance to win in a given turn through their rotation. But despite another strong performance from their ace left-hander Friday night at Yankee Stadium, a 4-3 loss in 11 innings to the New York Yankees meant the Orioles have not won with Means on the mound since July 31, a six-start span.
MLBFingerLakes1

Gary Sanchez’s two homers not enough as Yankees drop two of three to Orioles

Ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Orioles, Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained his decision to slot Gary Sánchez at the bottom of the lineup for the first time in his Major League career, stating: “We’ve got a potential wrecking machine in the No. 9 hole.”. In Sunday afternoon’s finale...
MLBESPN

Springer homers to lift Blue Jays past Orioles, 11-10

BALTIMORE -- — George Springer hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays an 11-10 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 43rd home run of the season to move within...
MLBsanantoniopost.com

Orioles ride 9-run 8th inning past Royals

A Kansas City outfield blunder allowed the go-ahead runs to score for Baltimore in a nine-run eighth inning capped by a Ryan Mountcastle two-run home run, as the Orioles rallied, then held on, for a 9-8 victory over the visiting Royals on Wednesday night. Trailing 5-0 entering the eighth, Baltimore...

Comments / 0

Community Policy