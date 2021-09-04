Orioles' John Means: Yields two runs in no-decision
Means allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Friday. The 28-year-old labored a bit in the contest, needing 93 pitches (58 strikes) to finish his five frames. The runs against Means came on a Giancarlo Stanton solo home run in the fourth inning and a DJ LeMahieu sacrifice fly in the fifth. Means owns a 3.47 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 109:21 K:BB across 119.1 innings this season. He's lined up for a home start versus Kansas City next week, which could present a decent chance for him to get back into the win column after six straight starts without a victory.www.cbssports.com
