Brewers' Justin Topa: Likely heading to injured list
Topa (elbow) will likely be placed on the injured list after he left Friday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Topa was initially diagnosed with right elbow discomfort after his early departure, but he'll get an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the issue. While manager Craig Counsell said that the right-hander will likely require a trip to the injured list, a better idea of his status will likely be revealed based on the results of his MRI.www.cbssports.com
