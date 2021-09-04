Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Hits fourth homer
Mateo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Yankees. The infielder tied the game at 2-2 with his seventh-inning blast, which was his second homer as an Oriole. Mateo is up to four long balls, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored and nine stolen bases while slashing .262/.307/.411 across 180 plate appearances this year. He's found a regular role as Baltimore's starting shortstop lately, pushing Ramon Urias to third base and Kelvin Gutierrez to the bench against southpaws.www.cbssports.com
