Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Hits fourth homer

An Orioles infield that began the year with designs on being functional but not much more has been transformed into one that has a lot more to offer for the future. Even with dynamic infielder Jorge Mateo out this week with a back injury, the Orioles’ infield has been far from the forgettable group at the bottom of the lineup that it was for most of the season. That’s thanks to another hot stretch for Ramón Urías and the team’s decision early this week to bring up rookie Jahmai Jones and release everyday third baseman Maikel Franco.