Orioles' Dillon Tate: Skid continues Friday

Tate (0-6) took the loss in extra innings versus the Yankees on Friday. He allowed an unearned run on one hit in one-third of an inning. Tate was able to get Aaron Judge to ground out to end the 10th inning with a runner on third. In the 11th, Judge came around to score on a walkoff single by Giancarlo Stanton after Baltimore's offense came up flat. Tate has taken losses in three straight appearances, allowing five runs (four earned) in 1.1 innings in that span. He's struggling in higher-leverage assignments, with an ERA now at 4.69 across 55.2 innings this season.