Orioles' Trey Mancini: Goes yard in loss
Mancini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Yankees. The 29-year-old snapped a 14-game homer drought with his sixth-inning blast off Yankees starter Nester Cortes. Mancini still hit a reasonable .276 during his power drought, but he added just four RBI, four doubles and six runs scored in that span. He's slashing .258/.319/.451 with 21 long balls, 66 RBI, 67 runs scored and 29 doubles across 533 plate appearances overall.www.cbssports.com
