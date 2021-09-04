CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Goes yard in loss

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Mancini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Yankees. The 29-year-old snapped a 14-game homer drought with his sixth-inning blast off Yankees starter Nester Cortes. Mancini still hit a reasonable .276 during his power drought, but he added just four RBI, four doubles and six runs scored in that span. He's slashing .258/.319/.451 with 21 long balls, 66 RBI, 67 runs scored and 29 doubles across 533 plate appearances overall.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Yankees#Drought#Nester#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBthecomeback.com

Orioles have 9-run inning in front of record-low crowd at Camden Yards

Trailing 5-0 on Wednesday night, the Baltimore Orioles scored nine runs in the eighth inning and held on to win 9-8 over the Kansas City Royals. For an Orioles team that entered Wednesday with the fewest wins (44) in Major League Baseball, this inning was a rather stunning development. However,...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
FanSided

Fans Outraged After Insulting Comments Aimed at Trey Mancini

Baseball fans came out in droves on social media to support Trey Mancini after insulting comments were aimed at him. On Monday, the Baltimore Orioles kicked off a series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards with the first of four games this week against the Kansas City Royals. The Orioles would end up losing Monday’s game, 3-2, doing so with star first baseman Trey Mancini getting the day off. In Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees, Mancini fouled a pitch off of his foot, which understandably would cause the “general soreness” that Nathan Ruiz of the Baltimore Sun reported.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher slammed for criticizing toughness of Orioles slugger and cancer survivor Trey Mancini

Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. Former MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth sent out the following tweet Monday:. So I just saw that a MLB player didn’t play today because of general soreness. Are you kidding me. It’s September. Everyone is sore. If you can’t play through soreness, you shouldn’t be playing the sport. SMH!
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 4, Orioles 3: Stanton homers early, walks off late

After homering earlier on Friday night, Giancarlo Stanton singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning, giving the Yankees a 4-3 walk-off win. The Bombers got another good start from Néstor Cortes Jr. and overcame an extra-inning deficit for their second victory in a row. If...
MLBESPN

Orioles hit two homers off Ray, beat Blue Jays 6-3

BALTIMORE -- — Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna homered off Robbie Ray and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Blue Jays 6-3 on Friday night to end Toronto's season-high winning streak at eight. Anthony Santander also had a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Julian Merryweather (0-1) that traveled 423...
MLBWashington Post

Orioles finish season series against Rays 1-18 after another loss

BALTIMORE — If there's a silver lining for the Baltimore Orioles to take out of Sunday afternoon's defeat, it's that they don't have to face the Tampa Bay Rays again. The American League East contenders completed their season series with a 12-8 victory at Camden Yards, dropping the Orioles to 1-18 against the Rays in 2021. Home runs from Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo were not enough to avoid the first time the Orioles finished with one or fewer wins against a division opponent since 1999, when the Toronto Blue Jays dominated the series 11-1.
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former major-league pitcher takes heat after Trey Mancini misses game

Fresh off missing a season because of colon cancer, Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini has been quite the story. Entering Tuesday, the former Notre Dame standout has 21 home runs and 66 RBIs to go with a slash line of .262/.328/.452 over 128 games. Playing nearly every game for the worst team in baseball given his recent history is nothing short of remarkable, but it also can take a toll on the body. He missed the Orioles’ 3-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Monday, and we found out why afterwards:
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 6, Orioles 3: Zunino doing Zunino things

There are those who like to assume that when a team at the top of the league plays the team at the bottom of the league, that will be a sure-bet win. Those people have probably never watched baseball, because in baseball there’s never a “sure thing.” As the Rays took on the Orioles for the first game of the weekend series, not far from the house where Babe Ruth was born, the O’s sure managed to keep the Rays on their toes.
MLBMLB

Mancini hits another milestone in comeback

BALTIMORE -- In what has been a powerful comeback year, Trey Mancini did what he does best again on Friday: He hit the ball. This hit was different, however. This was hit No. 600. Mancini singled to right-center field in the fourth inning of the Orioles’ 6-3 loss to the...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Sent down following loss

Watkins was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Watkins was charged with his seventh loss of the season Sunday when he allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings against the Rays. The right-hander had posted a 1.65 ERA in 16.1 innings across his first four major-league appearances of the season, but he recorded a 10.57 ERA in 30.2 innings across his last seven outings. It's not yet clear who will take his place in the rotation.
MLBnumberfire.com

Baltimore's Trey Mancini batting cleanup on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles first baseman / outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mancini will operate first base after Ryan Mountcastle was named Baltimore's designated hitter, Anthony Santander was moved to right field, Austin Hays was shifted to left, and Ryan McKenna was benched. In...
Baseballchatsports.com

Orioles minor league recap 9/1: Delmarva’s offense explodes in blowout, Bowie suffers tough loss

The Tides’ recent offensive woes continued as they suffered their second 1-0 loss in the last three games. Norfolk managed only five hits, all singles — two from Zach Jarrett and one apiece from #1 overall prospect Adley Rutschman, Rylan Bannon, and Robert Neustrom. With Ryan McKenna back in the bigs and Bannon cooling off, it’s a pretty thin Norfolk offense beyond Rutschman and, to a lesser extent, Neustrom.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cole Sulser: Takes third loss

Sulser (3-3) took the loss Saturday versus Tampa Bay. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one inning. Sulser surrendered a two-run home run to Randy Arozarena in the eighth inning, turning a one-run lead into a one-run deficit. It'll count as Sulser's second blown save of the year. He's given up five runs in 8.2 innings across nine outings in August. The right-hander has a solid 3.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 62:21 K:BB through 48 innings overall, but he's been trending slightly in the wrong direction lately. He's added five saves and three holds in 47 outings.
MLBCamden Chat

Saturday Orioles doubleheader game thread: vs. Toronto, 4:35

Good afternoon, O’s fans! It’s time for lots of baseball—maybe even some good baseball if the pitching holds up for fourteen innings today. Last night’s Game 1 of this four-game stand against the Blue Jays was fun. Brandon Hyde got in a salty shouting match with Jays’ starter Robbie Ray. Jon Heyman called it embarrassing. What I think is embarrassing is for a Cy Young candidate to lose to the second-worst team in baseball and then try to insinuate that they’re cheating. Keep it classy, Toronto.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Danny Jansen Ryu-nion not enough in loss to Orioles

Blue Jays take the rubber match with a 5-4 win over the Orioles. Marcus Semien hit his 33rd home run of the season - tying a career-high - as the Blue Jays take a 5-4 win over the Orioles, earning them a series victory as well! Ben Wagner have the highlights courtesy of the Sportsnet Radio Network!
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Goes deep in loss

Mullins went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 12-8 loss to Tampa Bay. The outfielder appears to be bouncing back from his recent slump, as he's homered three times and posted three multi-hit efforts in his last five games. Mullins has 24 long balls, 48 RBI, 75 runs scored and 24 stolen bases while slashing .307/.369/.532 across 545 plate appearances. He remains a fixture in center field and atop the lineup for Baltimore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy