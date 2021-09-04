Orioles' Trey Mancini: Goes yard in loss

There are those who like to assume that when a team at the top of the league plays the team at the bottom of the league, that will be a sure-bet win. Those people have probably never watched baseball, because in baseball there’s never a “sure thing.” As the Rays took on the Orioles for the first game of the weekend series, not far from the house where Babe Ruth was born, the O’s sure managed to keep the Rays on their toes.