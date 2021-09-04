I PUBLIUS: The no-sugar blues

The problem, of course, is that every day we learn about something else that’s bad for you. That limits our choices. I don’t like to complain, but this is a pain in the you-know-what. Sooner or later, everything I like gets put on the “no-no” list. If I succumb to something on the prohibited list, I get the blues. Maybe you do, too. Since I have fairly low-level diabetes, I have to take my numbers every morning. If I’ve been, well … bad, the day before, I get a case of the ugh-ies when I check my sugar numbers the next day.