Jayson Molumby will be living his dream if he gets to line up against Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday evening.The 22-year-old midfielder, who last week joined West Brom on a season-long loan deal from Brighton, has established himself as a regular in Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland team, who face a daunting World Cup qualifier clash with Ronaldo’s Portugal in Faro.That would represent a significant step in the career of a man who did not make his first senior appearance for Ireland until September last year in a Nations League fixture against Finland.Molumby said: “That’s where you want to be and...