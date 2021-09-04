Flavors of Oklahoma to benefit WISH

People can satisfy their sweet tooth and barbecue craving at Flavors of Oklahoma, benefiting Women in Safe Home, (WISH).

The all-you-can-sample event will be 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 11 at Muskogee Civic Center. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Jaime Stout, chairwoman of the WISH advisory board, said nearly 33 vendors are scheduled.

"We have from your chips and dip to your sweet tooth fix, to doughnuts to ribs to gumbo," she said. "The mayor is making gumbo."

Food vendors include Mattie Jane's on Main, Club Lunch, Mahylon's, Hamlin's Flaky Crust, Red Lobster and a new restaurant, Cele's.

The event, open to people 21 and older, also will feature samples from Pecan Creek Winery, Tidewater Winery, Morton Distillery and Okie Shine moonshine.

Flavors of Oklahoma also will feature a silent auction, which will include paintings from local artists, tool sets, a necklace from Brazil, watches, gift baskets from Economy Pharmacy and Griffin's.

Stout said the board hopes to raise $20,000.

"It will be used to care for the men and women who come in who are victims of domestic violence," Stout said. "It also will help pay for upkeep at the shelter, for any needs that may arise over there. With all the cutbacks in government funding, the proceeds will really come in handy this year."

WISH Executive Director Evelyn Hibbs said the funding is desperately needed, partly because the shelter had a 30 percent cut in federal funding.

"We have to staff our shelter 24 hours a day, seven days a week," she said. "That's our main concern, keeping our staff, then having an outreach coordinator and a child advocate."

In the past year, WISH served 116 women, 90 children and two men, she said.

Hibbs said WISH was not able to do major fundraisers, such as a mud volleyball tournament and gun shows over the past few years.

"Hopefully this will be a life-saver for us," she said.

Stout said the advisory board tried hosting the tasting event twice in 2020, but had to cancel both times.

"We're excited to be able to do the event this year, but still doing precautionary things," she said. "We will be recommending people follow CDC guidelines."

Face masks will be available but not required, she said.

If you go

WHAT: Flavors of Oklahoma.

WHO: Benefits Women in Safe Home.

WHEN: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 11.

WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.

ADMISSION: $20 in advance at Civic Center box office or through Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/o/wish-muskogee-33673913845; $25 at the door.