CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Flavors of Oklahoma to benefit WISH

By Cathy Spaulding / cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Posted by 
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MTgq_0bmNTHqz00

People can satisfy their sweet tooth and barbecue craving at Flavors of Oklahoma, benefiting Women in Safe Home, (WISH).

The all-you-can-sample event will be 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 11 at Muskogee Civic Center. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Jaime Stout, chairwoman of the WISH advisory board, said nearly 33 vendors are scheduled.

"We have from your chips and dip to your sweet tooth fix, to doughnuts to ribs to gumbo," she said. "The mayor is making gumbo."

Food vendors include Mattie Jane's on Main, Club Lunch, Mahylon's, Hamlin's Flaky Crust, Red Lobster and a new restaurant, Cele's.

The event, open to people 21 and older, also will feature samples from Pecan Creek Winery, Tidewater Winery, Morton Distillery and Okie Shine moonshine.

Flavors of Oklahoma also will feature a silent auction, which will include paintings from local artists, tool sets, a necklace from Brazil, watches, gift baskets from Economy Pharmacy and Griffin's.

Stout said the board hopes to raise $20,000.

"It will be used to care for the men and women who come in who are victims of domestic violence," Stout said. "It also will help pay for upkeep at the shelter, for any needs that may arise over there. With all the cutbacks in government funding, the proceeds will really come in handy this year."

WISH Executive Director Evelyn Hibbs said the funding is desperately needed, partly because the shelter had a 30 percent cut in federal funding.

"We have to staff our shelter 24 hours a day, seven days a week," she said. "That's our main concern, keeping our staff, then having an outreach coordinator and a child advocate."

In the past year, WISH served 116 women, 90 children and two men, she said.

Hibbs said WISH was not able to do major fundraisers, such as a mud volleyball tournament and gun shows over the past few years.

"Hopefully this will be a life-saver for us," she said.

Stout said the advisory board tried hosting the tasting event twice in 2020, but had to cancel both times.

"We're excited to be able to do the event this year, but still doing precautionary things," she said. "We will be recommending people follow CDC guidelines."

Face masks will be available but not required, she said.

If you go

WHAT: Flavors of Oklahoma.

WHO: Benefits Women in Safe Home.

WHEN: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 11.

WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.

ADMISSION: $20 in advance at Civic Center box office or through Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/o/wish-muskogee-33673913845; $25 at the door.

Comments / 0

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
1K+
Followers
97
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskogee, OK
Lifestyle
City
Muskogee, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Muskogee, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Cdc#Boston#Food Drink#Charity#Muskogee Civic Center#Main Club Lunch#Red Lobster#Economy Pharmacy#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
LawPosted by
The Hill

Judge rules Apple is not 'illegal monopolist' in high-profile Epic case

Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy