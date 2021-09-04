Exeter run game sprints past Boyertown

BOYERTOWN >> Exeter bounced back from a frustrating loss in its season opener with a 56-8 non-league win over Boyertown Friday night at Memorial Stadium. The Eagles (1-1) scored on their first two possessions and exploded for 35 points in the second quarter with Colin Payne going 6-for-8 in the air for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Cabraun Woody came off the bench for 113 rushing yards and two TD’s and Messiah Robinson ran for 96 yards, including a 45-yard TD run on the game’s opening drive. Lucas Palange led the Exeter defense with three sacks.