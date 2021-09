If you want to make the biggest impact on the world, says Dr. J. Love Benton, you should “duplicate you.” If someone “comes in contact with a person who’s come in contact with you,” she says, “they should know that that person has been in contact with you, just based on [their] flow and their energy in the world.” In other words, it’s not a literal duplication but an almost mystical transfer of something essential about yourself—the way you approach the world, the energy you bring to a space.