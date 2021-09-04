CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dumas, TX

Dumas' run game, defense holds off Lubbock Estacado in 30-27 win

Amarillo Globe-Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUMAS — The run game proved to be the difference as Dumas overcame early mistakes and a strong Lubbock Estacado team to win 30-27 on Friday at Demon Stadium. Running back James Bednorz was clinical in cutch moments, providing 131 of the team’s 138 net rushing yards on 27 carries as he scored two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Grayson McCurley also proved important as he collected 110 passing yards and went 13-for-18 with a touchdown and interception.

www.amarillo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Dumas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
Education
City
Plainview, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Morales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lubbock Estacado#Matadors#Demons#Estacado 27
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
LawPosted by
The Hill

Judge rules Apple is not 'illegal monopolist' in high-profile Epic case

Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy