CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane Ida flood destroys wall of NJ basement trapping family

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity camera footage caught the terrifying moment the walls of a New Jersey basement gave way to a deluge of floodwaters, trapping and nearly drowning a mother and her son. Video showed Janice Valle’s Cranford home getting wrecked when the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed the northeast late Wednesday and into Thursday, killing at least 46 people across five states, including 25 in New Jersey and 13 in the Big Apple.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Ing#Explosions#Trapping#Extreme Weather#Cranford#The Big Apple#Nbc New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy