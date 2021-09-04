CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter: Biden needs to call on Senate to end filibuster

Holland Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden has a choice to make: Does he want to establish his legacy as a president who fought for voting rights, or not?. In order to be remembered as a president who fought for voting rights, Biden must do more than ask the Senate to pass voting rights legislation. He knows as well as we do that bills like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act won’t make it through the Senate unless we abolish the filibuster.

