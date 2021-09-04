Letter: Biden needs to call on Senate to end filibuster

Congressman Mrvan did what good Congress people do. He was able to get $6.6 billion in federal funds to help us improve our local infrastructure. Sen. Braun proudly, and loudly, opposes the bill. Sen. Young, who is up for reelection in 2022, also opposes it, but he is much quieter. This situation confirms what I have come to believe over the past half dozen years or so. Indiana has no U.S. Senators. Kentucky has four because those who claim to "work for all Hoosiers" really have no interest in either our situation or our well being. They are only interested in keeping what must be very well paying, cushy jobs. I hope we can fix this in 2022 and 2024.