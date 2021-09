Statewide Iowa — Senator Chuck Grassley has completed his schedule of holding some sort of meeting in each of Iowa’s 99 counties every year. Grassley has been doing the 99 county tour since he became a U.S. Senator in 1981 and a town hall meeting in Greenfield Wednesday was his 99th and final tour event this year. He served six years in the U.S. House before that. During that period in the 1970s, Grassley toured the 16 counties in his House district four times a year. Grassley says it’s all because of something he overheard decades ago.