Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear wins game of hide and seek against Tar Heels

By Mike Niziolek
Roanoke Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG — North Carolina had a hard time keeping tabs on Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear in the passing game on Friday night. Blackshear had pedestrian numbers in the run game — 11 carries for 16 yards and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage four times — but he came through in key moments with catches out of the backfield to help the Hokies lock up a 17-10 win. He made all of those plays without a defender in sight.

