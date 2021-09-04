Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear wins game of hide and seek against Tar Heels
BLACKSBURG — North Carolina had a hard time keeping tabs on Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear in the passing game on Friday night. Blackshear had pedestrian numbers in the run game — 11 carries for 16 yards and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage four times — but he came through in key moments with catches out of the backfield to help the Hokies lock up a 17-10 win. He made all of those plays without a defender in sight.roanoke.com
Comments / 0