Brewers activate Freddy Peralta and Eduardo Escobar from IL before Cardinals series

By Brew Crew Ball
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, Freddy Peralta is being activated from the Injured List to make the start for the Brewers in tonight’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. Peralta has been held out for the last couple weeks after straining his shoulder while swinging the bat in a game against the Cardinals the last time we saw them. Peralta insisted he was mostly fine and could have continued to play, but as the Brewers have done with several other mild injuries lately, they decided to play it safe and put him on the IL.

