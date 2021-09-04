CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gospel singer Lee Williams passed away

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader and founder of the Stellar Award-winning Spiritual QC's has passed away. Tupelo native Lee Williams died on Monday morning with causes of dementia. Williams founded the group in the late 1960s in Tupelo, Mississippi and become well known in the gospel music industry. Known for his voice and foot tapping style, Williams and the group performed across the U.S. for decades before finding national success in the 1990s & 2000s with hits such as "Good Time", "I've Learned to Lean", "Love Will Go All The Way", "I Can't Give Up" and more. Funeral arrangements will be known for next week. Lee was 75 years old.

