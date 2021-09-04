Gainesville falls to Vernon

Two pairs of running backs put on a show at Leopard Stadium Friday.

Vernon’s Salvador Perez and T.J. Thomas combined for 345 yards and five rushing touchdowns to hand Gainesville a 52-41 home loss, after a see-saw third quarter and a couple of tough breaks for the home team in the fourth.

Gainesville Head Coach James Polk was "mixed" on his team's effort against Perez and Thomas on defense.

"We've got the same kids playing both ways," Polk said afterward. "They try hard, and I thought their effort was okay."

Senior running back Harrison Dempsey kept Gainesville in the game, going through the Vernon defense for 116 yards rushing in the first half. He scored from 10 yards out to give the home team its first lead late in the second quarter, 12-8.

Dempsey broke off a 56-yard sprint with just 25 seconds left in the first half, getting Gainesville out from its own 11-yard line all the way out to the 33-yard line of Vernon (1-1).

The Leopards had a shot at taking the lead back as the first half expired, but senior quarterback London Daniels and sophomore wide receiver Michael Henry failed to connect on a post route and the pass bounced to the turf right before time expired.

Gainesville’s Jayce Morgan picked up where his classmate Dempsey left off in the second half, racking up 56 yards on just three carries and scoring from 23 yards out to take back the lead early in the third, 18-14.

On the night, Morgan and Dempsey combined for 410 of Gainesville's 439 rushing yards and all six touchdowns.

It didn’t last long, however. Thomas took the lead back for the visiting Lions when he ran back the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown, and Vernon was back on top 22-18 after the extra point.

A mix-up between Daniels and Morgan cost the Leopards dearly midway through the third quarter, when a blown pitch right led to the quarterback being sacked and forcing a third and 15. A subsequent attempt at a bubble screen failed, leading to a 36-yard punt.

Vernon was exactly who Polk and his staff thought they were.

"That's what I expected from Vernon ... they executed and we didn't," Polk said.

It was Perez’s turn on first and 10 to show off for Vernon. He strode through a hole in the Gainesville defense and took off for an 84-yard touchdown. The extra point failed, but the visitors extended their lead to 28-18.

Morgan carried the Leopards back into the game late in third quarter, slicing through the Lions defense to rush for a 10-yard touchdown. After the extra point, Gainesville trailed just 28-25.

The last 90 seconds of the third quarter were improbable, to say the least. A Vernon fumble at midfield on the next possession set up Gainesville in strong field position; however, the ball popped loose on the Leopards’ next offensive snap and into the arms of Vernon linebacker Jevon Fanner, who ran it back from midfield into the end zone, pushing the visitors’ lead back to 36-25.

But the quarter wasn’t over yet. Dempsey bobbed and weaved on a 65-yard dash down the home sideline on Gainesville’s next possession to set up Morgan for his second TD of the night, a four-yard scamper up the middle. The two-point conversion was good, and it was 36-33 going into the final quarter.

Dempsey sacked Vernon quarterback Kale Sherrill to help slow the Lions’ clock-churning drive to open the fourth quarter, but the sophomore signal caller had two big third down completions to keep that drive going. Perez rumbled into the end zone from two yards out to push Vernon’s lead up to 44-33 with just 5:40 left on the clock.

The Leopards failed to convert on a fourth-and-long on the next possession, turning it over to the Lions with just three minutes remaining on Gainesville’s own 17-yard-line. Thomas ran it in a few plays later to cap the scoring on the night.

Dempsey refused to quit, however. He broke off another mad sideline dash with under a minute left, going 65 yards and setting up the last score of the game from Vernon’s four-yard line.

Gainesville (0-2) is back on the road Friday at Aubrey (2-0) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

"They're very big and athletic - a very, very good ballclub," said Polk. "We're going to have to tweak some things offensively, but, on defense, we're going to have to get to basic fundamentals ... hammer down defense."