The Best Tacos In Illinois Are Tucked Inside This Unassuming Grocery Store

The best food isn’t always found at the fanciest or most expensive restaurants. In fact, many mom-and-pop restaurants and other unassuming eateries offer some of the best meals you may ever have. If you happen to be looking for the best tacos around, you’d probably never guess they can be found inside an unassuming grocery store located in Rockford, Illinois.

Supermercado Guanajuato may look like your average grocery store from the outside, but what you find inside is a taqueria that's nothing short of extraordinary.

As you shop at this incredible Mexican grocery store, you'll find everything you need from basic necessities to specialized items.

You can also stock up on plenty of fresh produce, meat, baked goods, and flowers. The market is a good size so you should be able to find everything you need.

While you're shopping for groceries, you'll probably get a little hungry. Luckily, there's a taqueria where you can get some of the best tacos you'll have in the Rockford area and quite possibly the state!

The taqueria offers authentic Mexican food like sopes, tortas, quesadillas, burritos, and best of all, tacos!

There's a wide variety of tacos you can try from asada (steak) to pollo (chicken), carnitas (pork), molida (ground beef), al pastor (marinated pork), and more. It's not uncommon for customers to order several different tacos because they want to try them all.

With generous portions of meat and topping in each taco, you certainly won't leave hungry. The tacos from Supermercado Guanajuato are incredibly delicious and highly rated by customers who keep coming back for more!

Have you tried the tacos at Supermercado Guanajuato in Rockford, Illinois yet? If not, what are you waiting for? For more information on Supermercado Guanajuato, visit the Facebook page .

