CHICO — Despite little-to-no film on each other and the two teams just learning about the matchup Wednesday, the Chico High and Las Plumas football teams battled Friday at Panther Stadium where the Panthers defeated the Thunderbirds 38-0. The Chico High football team had its game scheduled for Friday with Sutter canceled because Huskies players being exposed to COVID-19, while Las Plumas had its original game canceled with Central Valley due to exposure to the virus as well.