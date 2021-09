Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, I was an eighth grader at Booker Middle School, just across a field from the elementary school where a White House adviser whispered in the ear of then-President George W. Bush that a second plane had collided with the second World Trade Center tower. In the years since, I have felt a peculiar sort of awe and disbelief that I was so close to one of the most significant events in American history. Who would have thought that my little Sarasota, land of grandmas and sunburned tourists, would be in the spotlight on the day the world changed forever?